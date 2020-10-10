Dolphins coach Flores saw Garoppolo's potential early

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Miami coach Brian Flores knew early on that Jimmy Garoppolo had what it took to be an NFL starting quarterback.

As a defensive assistant in New England when Garoppolo was drafted in 2014, Flores got a first-hand look at what Garoppolo could do.

"He was very talented," Flores said. "He would make throws and make you turn back and say, 'Wow, that was a good one.' I think he played early a little bit (in 2016). I remember us going out to Arizona and he played well in that game and he played well the next week. I think just watching the preseason games and practice, I think we all knew he was going to be a good player and it's definitely turned out that way."

Flores will likely get to see that on Sunday when the Dolphins (1-3) visit Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers (2-2).

Garoppolo is expected back this week after missing the past two games with a sprained ankle. His return should provide a spark for a San Francisco team that struggled last week in a 25-20 home loss to Philadelphia thanks in large part to three costly turnovers by backup Nick Mullens.

Since coach Kyle Shanahan took over in San Francisco, the Niners are 20-6 when Garoppolo starts, compared to a 5-21 mark with any other quarterback.