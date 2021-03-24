Dolphins newcomer Will Fuller eager to disprove doubters

“Tua is an electric player, and I’m super excited to play with him,” Fuller said.

Fuller might not be the Dolphins’ final upgrade in the receiving corps this offseason. There’s speculation they’ll take Alabama’s DeVonta Smith or LSU’s Ja’Marr Chase with the third overall pick in next month’s draft.

Fuller’s all for it.

“The more talent we’ve got, the easier it will be for all of us,” he said. “I would love another receiver. Keep bringing talent, and we’re going to keep making plays.”

Despite playing in only 11 games in 2020, Fuller had 53 catches for 879 yards and eight scores, all career highs, and five 100-yard games.

The Dolphins especially liked his receiving average of 16.6 yards per catch, which ranked second in the NFL among players with at least 50 receptions. He’s expected to stretch the field for Tagovailoa, who averaged only 9.8 yards per completion as a rookie, which ranked 31st.

“Having the ability to score on any given play makes things a lot easier for me,” Fuller said. “It opens up a lot of things underneath.”