Dolphins QB Tagovailoa will start at Bills - will he finish?

Tagovailoa is 6-2 as a starter, and Flores said the rookie will get the nod again at Buffalo and gives Miami the best chance to win.

There's no sign the unsettled quarterback situation has divided the team, partly because Tagovailoa and the 38-year-old Fitzpatrick are model locker room citizens who have developed a close relationship.

That was evident late in the Raiders game,when Fitzpatrick threw a touchdown pass to put the Dolphins ahead and was greeted along the sideline by Tagovailoa with a celebratory flying shoulder bump.

There has been much to celebrate: Despite the revolving door at QB, the Dolphins are on pace to top 400 points for the first time since 1986, and they're on the verge of only their third playoff berth since 2001.

Credit both Tagovailoa and Fitzpatrick for making a two-quarterback system work.

"The only people it should really affect are Fitz and Tua," tight end Mike Gesicki said. "And they handle it great. You always see Fitz helping out Tua, Tua supporting Fitz. They've done a great job with it and just kind of understand each other's roles."