Dolphins reach bye week at .500 for 1st time under Flores

MIAMI (AP) — They don't throw parades for teams that are 3-3, not even the Miami Dolphins, which is why Brian Flores declined to bask in his personal milestone Monday.

A .500 winning percentage is the high-water mark for the Dolphins' second-year coach, which merely reinforces his belief they can become even better than average.

"There are a lot of things we can improve on," Flores said. "Really that's where my focus is — just to get this team better. We've got a long season ahead of us."

The Dolphins have won back-to-back games by 20 points or more in a single season for the first time since 1990. That includes their first shutout in six years, a 24-0 victory Sunday against the New York Jets.

Reshuffling of the NFL schedule because of coronavirus outbreaks elsewhere pushed the Dolphins' bye to this week, and their next game will now be Nov. 1 at home against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Dolphins head into their break second in the AFC East, sandwiched behind Buffalo but ahead of New England and the Jets.

"Keep pushing," linebacker Sam Eguavoen said. "That's what good football teams do. We're numb to the wins; we're numb to the losses."

WHAT'S WORKING