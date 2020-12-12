Duke, Florida State seeking to end 3-game losing streaks

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Duke and Florida State went winless in November.

Now both teams are looking to build some confidence for the future — and to get back on the field.

The Blue Devils (2-8, 1-8 Atlantic Coast Conference) suffered double-digit losses to North Carolina and Georgia Tech in November. There was also a Nov. 21 matchup with Wake Forest that was canceled and replaced by a visit from No. 9 Miami, which turned into last weekend's 48-0 loss to open December.

The Seminoles (2-6, 1-6) were set to play Clemson and Virginia before game-day postponements on Nov. 21 and Nov. 28.

"That's probably been one of the toughest things of the past month," Florida State coach Mike Norvell said. "We've had two or three different game plans that we went into weeks with and you see the preparation and build in the confidence of what you're about to go do. And then not having the opportunity to execute that. It's going to be big getting an opportunity to go do that on Saturday."