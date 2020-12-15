East champion Heat are thinking even bigger this season

MIAMI (AP) — They don't have banner-raising ceremonies in Miami for anything other than NBA championships and jersey retirements. Eastern Conference title banners go to the rafters quietly, without fanfare.

That's fine with Jimmy Butler.

Miami's run to the NBA Finals last season as the No. 5 seed in the East represented Butler's best playoff result yet, by far. But it'll be the Los Angeles Lakers handing out championship rings, not the Heat, and that means Butler still has work to do.

"Still not content," Butler said. "I haven't won anything worth saying that I won. I think I have a long way to go. My team has a long way to go."

That last sentence is debatable.

The East champs bring back most of the core from last year, including their top seven overall scorers. Butler was an All-Star, as was Bam Adebayo. Duncan Robinson's shooting exploits were arguably the best in the NBA, Kendrick Nunn was second in the rookie of the year voting and Tyler Herro capped his rookie year with a dazzling bubble playoff run.

Few would have believed the Heat when last season started if they announced themselves as championship contenders then.

Few would probably scoff at it now.