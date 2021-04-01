Florida loses another as Scottie Lewis opts for NBA draft

The Gators shouldn't have much trouble replacing any of the four transfers. Locke was a slow-footed, one-dimensional shooter. Payne, Glover and Osifo were backups who rarely made the Gators better when they were on the floor.

Lewis surely would have had a chance to become the centerpiece of Florida's retooled team next season. Instead, he will work to get drafted.

"From the moment my father placed a ball in my hands, I knew I wanted to strive for nothing but greatness," he wrote. "Playing in the NBA has always been my main priority in life.

"And with that being said, I am happy to announce that I have made the decision to take the next step in my career by signing with (an) agent and declaring for the NBA draft!"

An outspoken advocate for equality and ending racial injustice, Lewis also thanked his coaches, his parents and his teammates.

He might not be the last to say goodbye.

Forward Colin Castleton, the team's second-leading scorer, entered his name in the NBA draft to get feedback on his skills. But he did not hire an agent and is expected to return.

Guard Niels Lane and forward Samson Ruzhentsev are still weighing their options, according to the team's official website.