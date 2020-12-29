Florida-Oklahoma in Cotton Bowl dozen years after title game

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dan Mullen has been part of two national championships with Florida, the last for the Gators coming in a win over Oklahoma in his final game as their offensive coordinator before leaving for his first head coaching job.

That BCS National Championship game 12 seasons ago was the only meeting between the No. 8 Sooners and No. 10 Florida before they play in the Cotton Bowl on Wednesday night. While outside of the College Football Playoff, it will be the first New Year's Six bowl game played in this pandemic-affected season.

"This being our third straight New Year's Six bowl game, I think the program's right there and competing with all the top teams in the country," said Mullen, in his third season as Florida's head coach after nine seasons at Mississippi State. "And you look at that and as you talk about it, you look at the margin for error to go win championships is extremely small."

Florida (8-3, No. 7 CFP), which will be without its top four receivers in the Cotton Bowl and has only about 60 scholarship players, lost 52-46 to No. 1 Alabama in the SEC championship game. Its other losses were both by three points — on a game-ending field goal at No. 5 Texas A&M, and when LSU kicked a field goal with 23 seconds left in the Gators' home finale.