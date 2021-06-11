Florida recovering from $54.5M shortfall amid pandemic

The SEC responded by giving its 14 member institutions $23 million each to help offset the losses. The league plans to use future conference revenues from an increased television rights contract to pay for the one-time supplement.

The SEC said its schools averaged roughly $45 million in shortfalls, with losses ranging from $17 million to $85 million. Florida was on the higher side because it chose not to take some of the more drastic measures like layoffs and furloughs,

"That supplement helps, but it didn't solve it all," Stricklin said, adding that Florida dipped into its $51 million reserve to cover the rest.

"What the SEC money is going to do is allow us to replenish that (reserve) to a degree," Stricklin added.

The pandemic delayed progress on Florida's $85 million football standalone, which is now scheduled to be completed next May. It's the latest in a series of facility upgrades on campus. The Gators have spent nearly $280 million over the last six years on capital improvements affecting academics, football, basketball, baseball, softball, soccer and lacrosse.

"We have a really strong balance sheet and we're really strong financially, and if we didn't have those things, we would not have been able to kind of move forward with some projects," Stricklin said.