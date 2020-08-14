You have permission to edit this article.
Florida school districts can decide sports start dates
Florida school districts can decide sports start dates

  • Updated
The Florida High School Athletic Association met Friday morning in Gainesville, voting to let the state’s individual school districts determine whether they’ll start fall athletics on time.

Jackson County Superintendent of Schools Larry Moore serves on that board, and the body’s decision matched his hopes going into the session.

He’d said Thursday that he was personally in favor of leaving it to the individual districts to decide whether football, volleyball, and later basketball, as well as other fall sports, will begin on schedule.

He said he also expected at that time to potentially recommend that Jackson County fall sports begin as usual if the FHSAA left it to the districts to decide. On Friday, he said he’d talk once more with principals, school board members and athletic directors before he made that final call.

“My thought has been, and continues to be, that I believe in local decision-making, meaning our school boards,” Moore had said Thursday. “We will be given various options to consider, depending on what the committees recommend to the board, but if I have a predetermined thought, it’s that the local decision-makers need to be the ones to determine how to go forward.”

He said he was anxious for the FHSAA decision to be made so that the local district can have direction going forward toward the Aug. 24 school start date.

He said that, if sports do start on schedule, he will strongly advocate for social distancing on the sidelines and adherence to other CDC guidelines as feasible.

