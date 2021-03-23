Florida State beats Colorado, reaches 3rd straight Sweet 16

Florida State remained in control, stretching its lead to 19 points.

"We had to be locked in, not foul, contest shots, and that took a tremendous effort and a high level of concentration by our team," Hamilton said. "That's why I was so proud that they continued to keep executing what we had in that game plan, even when they cut the lead right down to one point."

BOULDER TRAGEDY

Boyle called a shooting Monday in Boulder, Colorado, a "senseless act of violence" and offered condolences to families affected after the game. The team spoke postgame in the locker room about the supermarket shooting in the city where the school is located. Ten people were killed, including a police officer, and a suspect was in custody, authorities said.

"It puts basketball in its proper place," Boyle said. "Win or lose tonight, I felt an emptiness in my stomach. Another senseless act of violence that we've experienced as a country many, many times.

"Even if we would have won this game and celebrated going to the Sweet 16, it would have put a damper on it," he added. "My heart goes out to the families that were affected and those that lost their lives."