Florida State focused on this year, not what might have been

"This can't help but rejuvenate your spirits. You have another chance to go compete for another title. I mean, you have to be excited for that," he said. "I don't think there's any doubt that we're gonna be focused."

"Look, there is nothing I don't do right now without calling Leonard Hamilton or try to find out what he thinks," said Gates, whose Vikings will play Houston in the first round of the Midwest Regional. "I'll call him at 3 o'clock in the morning, 'Coach, what you think?' I know the answer to it. I just need to hear it. What I miss most is taking my laptop, sitting in his office and just being a fly on the wall. I miss those days, but I can still get them and gain them with a call. Hopefully, I can make him proud because he put his arms around a perfect stranger who on the first day said, 'Coach I want to be just like you.' So I hope in a little bit of me he sees himself."