Florida to allow limited fishing of goliath groupers

"We believe that this proposal has been thoughtfully constructed to allow for continued rebuilding of this iconic stock while providing sustainable access to the fishery," said Gary Jennings, of the American Sportfishing Association.

But biologist Christopher Malinowski, who studies groupers, told the commission that not enough research has been done to allow a harvest. He said more study is needed on the species' genetic diversity, its migration and on the effect of water quality on its health.

"This harvest will not get us any closer to understanding the fish's recovery" and could hinder it, he said.

The goliath once ranged over a wide swath of ocean territory, from the Carolinas to the Caribbean and the Atlantic Ocean off Brazil, but its numbers dropped sharply starting in the 1960s. By 1990, humans had driven it almost extinct.

First, it was overfished — the goliath is easy to catch, living in known locations and spawning at specific spots. Florida's new regulation prohibits catching the fish at spawning sites and during spawning season.