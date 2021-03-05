Florida visits Tennessee, SEC Tournament seeding on the line

Florida (13-7, 9-6) at Tennessee (16-7, 9-7). Sunday's rematch, rescheduled from Feb. 10 in Knoxville, concludes the SEC regular season on a weekend left open to make up postponed games. A Volunteers victory claims a first-round bye, while the Gators could earn the No. 3 seeding with a win and a LSU loss at Missouri. Florida aims to rebound from Wednesday's last-second, 72-70 loss to Missouri. Tennessee also looks to bounce back after falling out of the rankings with a five-point loss at Auburn last weekend. The Volunteers have lost two of three but remain the league's stingiest defense, allowing just 63.1 points per game overall and 67.1 in SEC play. Florida beat then-No. 6 Tennessee 75-49 in the season's first meeting in Gainesville, beginning a Vols slide in which they lost three of five.