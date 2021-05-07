Floyd Mayweather returning for June 6 exhibition fight

MIAMI GARDENS (AP) — A month before he returns to the ring at age 44 for an exhibition bout, Floyd Mayweather wound up in a brawl.

The boxing Hall of Famer will face Logan Paul in a pay-per-view event on June 6 at Hard Rock Stadium in Florida. On Thursday, he squared off — sort of — with Paul's brother, Jake, who prompted the scuffle when he took Mayweather's cap.

Apparently incensed that Mayweather called both Pauls "fake fighters" and offered to take on both on the same night, Jake Paul confronted the former champion. In what appeared to be a staged get-together, Paul grabbed Mayweather's white baseball cap and "security" jumped between the two as Mayweather surged toward Paul.

"I don't have to talk about what I'm going to do. The world knows what I'm going to do," Mayweather said. "I'm willing to fight both in the same night."

Mayweather had a 50-0 record with 27 knockouts during a career in which he won world titles in five weight divisions over three decades. Among the opponents he beat were Canelo Alvarez, Manny Pacquiao and Oscar De La Hoya before he retired in 2015 — though he stopped mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor in 2017.