Force 'needed to get back in the car' after yearlong hiatus

He looked at the depleted number of races and felt it would be better to sit out than try to give all-important sponsors less than what they’ve come to expect from one of drag racing’s top teams.

“To keep it all going, I would have been in trouble,” Force said. “And I couldn’t have recovered. I wouldn’t be here now if I would have stayed. That’s a fact.”

Force “spent a few million” out of pocket to stay afloat in 2020. He lost about half his 100-person staff at the start of the pandemic. Some of them landed at other companies in Indianapolis. Many of those who remained had their hours cut.

Instead of building dragsters, John Force Racing started outsourcing projects for other teams in other racing series. He says his team “survived” the pandemic, but acknowledged it is still going.

“I brought everyone back and now I’m going to pay them no matter what happens,” he added. “I made a lot of money over the years and I’m going to spend it on keeping this thing afloat and to keep my company.”

John Force Racing will start the season with three of its four cars. Force was able to maintain sponsorship for himself, daughter and 2017 Top Fuel champion Brittany Force, and team president and three-time Funny Car champion Robert Hight.