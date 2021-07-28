Four Chipola pitchers drafted into Major League Baseball

Four Chipola College pitchers from the 2121 team were drafted Tuesday to play professional ball, called up on day three of the Major League Baseball Draft.

Drew Baker, from Montgomery, Alabama, was taken in the 11th round (325th pick overall) by the Philadelphia Phillies. In 2021, Baker led the team in starts with 15 and wins with seven. In 57.1 innings pitched, he had a 3.45 ERA and 92 strikeouts.

In the 14th round, the Seattle Mariners selected Andrew Moore, a native of Flovilla, Georgia, with the 414th pick of the draft. Moore started in seven of his 12 appearances for the Indians. Moore struck out 44 opposing hitters in 32.1 innings pitched and carried an ERA of 5.29. He was 5-2 on the season.

Luis Guerrero was taken in the 17th round by the Boston Red Sox. The 496th pick of the draft appeared in 14 games for the Indians and started 11. He led the team in strikeouts with 95 in 58 innings pitched. Guerrero was 6-2 on the year with an ERA of 3.72.

Rounding out the Chipola draftees in 2021 was Jaylen Nowlin from Atlanta, Georgia. Nowlin was selected in the 19th round (579th overall pick) by the Minnesota Twins. Nowlin was 3-2 on the season having appeared in fifteen games, including five starts. In 42 innings pitched, Nowlin had an ERA of 2.14 and struck out 59.