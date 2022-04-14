Free indoor pickleball clinic is Saturday in Marianna

A free pickleball clinic is set for Saturday, April 16, at the Gilmore Academy/JCTS Development Center, which is at 4144 South Street, in Marianna, in the old Marianna Middle School gym.

The clinic is from 10 a.m. to noon.

Event organizer Clint Cox explained a bit about the sport in a press release. He called it “the fastest growing sport for folks over the age of 50,” and said it "combines elements of tennis, badminton and Ping Pong into a fun and exciting game."

Cox said it is played on a small court that looks like a miniature tennis court, with a paddle that looks like a big Ping Pong paddle and a ball that looks like a plastic Wiffle ball.

The Marianna Pickleball Group is conducting the clinic to promote participation in the game on a local level, the said in the release. “In addition to some low stress physical exercise, pickleball offers great opportunities to socialize with old friends and/or new friends,” he added.

The group will provide all the equipment needed to participate in the clinic. Those coming out are advised to wear tennis shoes and comfortable clothing. For more information you can call Cox at 850-209-7319 or visit the Marianna Pickleball Group Facebook page.