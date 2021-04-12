Getting there: Looking back on the Chipola College champs in semifinal action

Women’s semi was 22-point margin win
The Lady Indians used a strong second quarter to stretch their lead over Indian River en route to a 63-41 semi-final win in the FCSAA State Tournament. Chipola moved to 17-4 on the season as a result an to 18-4 the following evening.
Chipola started the semifinal game on a 10-0 run and seemed to be on their way to an easy victory. The River fought back in the second quarter, however, and went on a 7-0 run of their own to close out the quarter.
In the second quarter, the Lady Indians would pull away for good as they outscored the River 23-9 and held them to just 15.4 percent shooting. Chipola had their biggest lead of the day at that point as the teams went to the locker room, 33-16.
The Lady Indians pushed the lead out to 27 in the second half and held the River to just 1-of-16 from three point range for the game.
De'Myla Brown led all scorers with 21 points. Also in double figures were Isadora Sousa with 16 and Jordan McLaughlin with 11.
Men overcome early Titan domination in semi
The Indians only led for a little more than nine minutes in their semi-final matchup with Eastern Florida State College but it was good enough to capture the 70-61 win and move onto the championship game of the FCSAA State Tournament.
The Titans dominated early as they held the Indians to their lowest point total in a half this season. The Indians were able to stay within striking distance and trailed at the half 28-23.
In the second half, the Titans were able to build their lead to ten with just over seventeen minutes remaining in the game. From there, Chipola used a 15-5 run to tie the game with eleven minutes still on the clock.
With 9:13 left in the game, Lance Erving made a layup to give the Indians a 46-45 lead. The Indians held the lead the rest of the way on their way to the 70-61 victory.
Jaeden Zackery and Carlos Lemus paced the Indians' attack with 16 points each. The Indians' bench outscored the Titans' bench 26-6 with Lance Erving and Dontae Walked combining for 24 of those points.