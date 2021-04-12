Getting there: Looking back on the Chipola College champs in semifinal action

Women’s semi was 22-point margin win

The Lady Indians used a strong second quarter to stretch their lead over Indian River en route to a 63-41 semi-final win in the FCSAA State Tournament. Chipola moved to 17-4 on the season as a result an to 18-4 the following evening.

Chipola started the semifinal game on a 10-0 run and seemed to be on their way to an easy victory. The River fought back in the second quarter, however, and went on a 7-0 run of their own to close out the quarter.

In the second quarter, the Lady Indians would pull away for good as they outscored the River 23-9 and held them to just 15.4 percent shooting. Chipola had their biggest lead of the day at that point as the teams went to the locker room, 33-16.

The Lady Indians pushed the lead out to 27 in the second half and held the River to just 1-of-16 from three point range for the game.

De'Myla Brown led all scorers with 21 points. Also in double figures were Isadora Sousa with 16 and Jordan McLaughlin with 11.

Men overcome early Titan domination in semi