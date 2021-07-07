Going the extra half-mile: Retired Bolt trains for 800 event

FYI, because he’s all about world records: The top 800 time is 1:40.91, set by David Rudisha of Kenya at the 2012 London Games.

Bolt is undertaking the new distance in part for a promotion — and to simply put on those spikes again. His opponent won’t be on the track, either. He is going up against a CarMax customer who is getting an instant online offer for a vehicle on their phone as Bolt speeds around his home track. The July 13 “race” will be streamed on his Facebook page.

It may even be punctuated by his signature “ Lightning Bolt “ pose at the finish.

“I definitely miss it a little bit,” Bolt said of the adrenaline rush from competing. “I’m excited to be training and just running and seeing what I can do.”

To prepare, he has been riding his Peloton bike and in training doing something he rarely used to do — circle the bend of the track and just keep on going. He is running lap after lap.

“Just to get my legs ready for the lactic acid and my lungs for the air that I need,” he explained.

Bolt believes he can still clock 10.2 seconds in the 100. His coach thinks he might be closer to 10.4.