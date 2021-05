The Republican Party of Jackson County will hold a golf tournament at Indian Springs Golf Club on Friday, June 11 with noon shotgun start.

Lunch will be served before golf. It’s a best ball format with a 3 person team. Cost is $65 per person, and the benefits includes cart, green fees, and meal. For more information, call Clint Pate at 850-527-3900 or Indian Springs at 850-482-8787.