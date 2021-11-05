Golf tournament to benefit Graceville baseball

A benefit golf tournament will be held Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Dothan National Golf Club in Alabama to help the Graceville High School baseball team.
Play starts at 11:30 a.m. The Graceville Alumni Golf Tournament is a three-man scramble. The cost is $65 a person, or $195 per team. Cash prizes will be paid for 1st-3rd place, and rewards will also go to the golfers achieving the longest drive and closest to the pin. Free range balls will be provided. Mulligans will be available with a limit of two per player.
There will be door prizes and goodie bags, and lunch will be provided at 11 a.m. Registration is from 11 a.m. to 11:25 a.m. Hole sponsorships are available for $110.