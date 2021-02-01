Golfers play for Torbett/MHS scholarship

The Riley Torbett Memorial and Marianna High School Alumni Golf Tournament held last Friday helped fund a Chipola College scholarship in Torbett’s name and also gave a few golfers some bragging rights and prizes. Lunch was also provided for all.

The winning team in the three-man scramble was made up of Hardy Smith, Logan Justice and Danny Hood.

Second place went to the team of Gino Mayo, Ethan Sapp and Grayson Lozano.

Third place went to the team of Bobby Hughes Jr., Anthony Dubose and Jeremy Millirons.

1st and 2nd place Closest to the Pin honors went to Anthony Dubose and Chuck Friday, respectively.

1st and 2nd place Longest Drives were posted by Jeff Gardner and Logan Justice, respectively.

More than 100 people took part in the tournament, with more than 30 teams of three in play.

Each team paid a $180 fee.

The annual scholarship is awarded to a senior MHS baseball player “who shows exemplary character and mirror the legacy Torbett left on the program and community,” organizers say.

The total raised was not disclosed.