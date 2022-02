Graceville Tigers baseball schedule set

Graceville Tigers (1A/D3) baseball opened Feb. 22 in a 3 p.m. away game against Gadsden County.

The game had not been played as of this edition’s deadline.

The team plays in the Hits for Heroes fundraising tournament on Feb. 26 at 6 p.m. against Carroll County, Georgia, at Northcutt Field in Dothan, Alabama. The tournament, through sponsorships, gate admission and other means, raises money for veteran support programs.

The rest of the schedule is as follows, with all games at 6 p.m. except where noted:

March 1: Home against Ponce De Leon.

March 4: Home against Cottondale.

March 8: Home against Cottonwood, AL.

March 10: Away against Malone.

March 11: Home against Vernon.

March 15: Away against Cottonwood, AL.

March 17: Away against Vernon.

March 21: Away against North Bay Haven.

March 22: Away against Bay at 4 p.m.

March 29: Away against Altha.