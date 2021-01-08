Graceville's Lady Tigers build 12-2 record

While he’s proud of their progress and their record so far, Habali said there’s no letting up if the squad expects to keep winning.

“They’ve been working hard and they’re beginning to see the rewards of that. We’re just beginning to play a better brand of basketball, and we’re in a very competitive district. It might be the toughest district in the state,” Habali said.

“All these teams, we’re all capable of beating each other from game to game, so we can’t overlook anybody, we can’t relax into that 12-2 record. We’ve got three hard games ahead of us next week and hard games the week after that and the week after that. We’re hoping to have a good showing this week and carry our momentum into the next three weeks, peaking at district playoff time if we make it that far. We try to keep getting better with every game and work on the little things that can help us do that.”

He said his team is emerging as one that can adapt to the specific challenges a particular opponent presents, as it continues to build its own court dominance and presence.

On Tuesday, Jan. 12, the squad is set to play Freeport. Next up will be Poplar Springs on Jan. 14, and Bonifay on the Jan. 15. All those match-ups have district implications.