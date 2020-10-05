 Skip to main content
Gridiron grit: Local teams will try again on Friday
Gridiron grit: Local teams will try again on Friday

All four local football teams will take the field this Friday with something to prove after last Friday’s frustrating night on the field.

Marianna lost its Friday, Oct. 2 game against South Walton, the score 27-7. Marianna will play Bay on Friday, Oct. 9.

Cottondale Hornets lost 49-42 against Northside Methodist Academy on Friday, Oct. 2. Cottondale will play Franklin County on Friday, Oct. 9.

The Graceville Tigers lost 55-30 against Port St. Joe. Graceville will play Vernon on Friday, Oct. 9.

The Sneads Pirates lost to Blountstown, 20-17. The Pirates will face Bozeman on Friday, Oct. 9.

