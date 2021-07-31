Griffin twins trade jabs long before 1st game as opponents

“I heard it before I actually got here,” said Shaquem, who signed with the Dolphins last week. “I just didn’t know he was (talking to) the media first. So I guess he had the upper hand, but there’s a lot of trash talking going back and forth.

“Before practice, after practice, a little before meetings, during our break, lunch break, dinner. We’re going back and forth. I guess it’s kind of like a little rivalry me and my brother got. It started when we were kids, see who could eat the most or walk the furthest. I guess it’s a new rivalry going on. I’m loving it.”

Shaquem plans to keep it going right up until kickoff at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

“I told him we could get a good arm wrestle on the 50-yard line,” Shaquem said. “He’s scared. It’s OK. Everybody knows he’s kind of scared. I’m kind of the stronger one — and the faster one. But don’t tell nobody. But we’re going to keep it going.”

The Griffin brothers were one of the league’s feel-good stories the last three seasons. Seattle drafted Shaquill, who left UCF following his junior year, in the third round in 2017. Coach Pete Carroll added Shaquem a year later, selecting the one-handed linebacker in the fifth round.