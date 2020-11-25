Heat, Adebayo agree on five-year, $163 million extension

When this deal is done, he'll become the fourth member of the 2017 NBA draft class to secure a max extension, the others being Sacramento's De'Aaron Fox, Utah's Donovan Mitchell and Tatum.

Adebayo averaged 15.2 points, 10.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists this past season. Only one other player in the league had those numbers — two-time reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks, with whom Adebayo shares an agent. And no player in Heat history ever finished a season with those averages in all three categories, until Adebayo.

"They going to push you no matter what, whether you've got 160 M's or you've got 1.5. We all get treated the same and that's what I love about this organization," Adebayo said.

He told The Associated Press during the NBA's restart earlier this summer at Walt Disney World that his lone financial goal is to take care of his mother, Marilyn Blount. She raised him by herself in North Carolina, making about $15,000 a year from her multiple jobs and with them calling a single-wide trailer their home.