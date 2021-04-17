Hedman scores in OT to give Lightning 3-2 win over Panthers

TAMPA (AP) — Victor Hedman scored 54 seconds into overtime to give the Tampa Bay Lightning a 3-2 victory against the Florida Panthers on Thursday night.

The Lightning remained tied for first place in the Central Division with Carolina, though the Hurricanes have a game in hand. Florida is one point back.

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 36 saves for his NHL-leading 26th victory of the season and added an assist. Alex Killorn had a goal and an assist. Ross Colton also scored for Tampa Bay, which bounced back from a 7-2 loss Tuesday in Nashville.

“We leaked a little bit but our thought process and some of the things we have been working on, we did well at times and struggled at others,’’ Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. “But we were down 2-1 (in the third period) in a big-time game, two pretty good hockey teams, and you find a way to tie and then win it in overtime and that’s where I really liked our attitude on the bench.’’

Chris Driedger stopped 16 shots for the Panthers. Patric Hornqvist and Anthony Duclair scored for Florida, which has one win in the past four games.