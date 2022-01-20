Heiar returns to Chipola - as a rival this time

When the Chipola College basketball team plays Northwest Florida State College Saturday night at home, long-term fans of the Indians may see a familiar face courtside — but this time he’s on the other sideline.

Greg Heiar was the head men’s basketball coach at Chipola from 2005-2009. In his tenure there he was named Panhandle Conference Coach of the Year several times and was also Region VIII Coach of the Year more than once.

He became head coach of the NFSC Raiders last spring.

The men’s game starts at 7:30 p.m., and the women play at 5:30 p.m.

The Indians are 18-4 on the season and have a score to settle with Heiar and his squad: Chipola suffered an 84-54 loss to Northwest on Jan. 6.

The teams tangle again on Feb. 9 in an away game at 7:30 p.m.

Chipola is the number three team in the FCSAA State Poll, and number 11 in the NJCAA National Poll.

Chipola was 23-5 last year, with a Panhandle Conference title, an FCSAA State Championship and a final four finish in the National Tournament. Coach Donnie Tyndall is in his second year at Chipola.

For information, visit www.chipolaathletics.com.