Herta to race No. 26 under Andretti banner with Gainbridge

Herta will retain almost his entire crew from the No. 88 team. Nathan O'Rourke will remain Herta's engineer and Brian Barnhart will still be his strategist.

Herta returns to the No. 26, the number he first used when he started his karting career as an homage to his father. Bryan Herta raced the No. 26 in sports cars at the end of his driving career.

The No. 26 for the last three seasons was raced by Zach Veach at Andretti with Gainbridge sponsorship, but Veach stepped out of the car with three races remaining in 2020 to allow Andretti to plan for a new driver.

Gainbridge, a financial services digital platform that is also the presenting sponsor of the Indianapolis 500, wanted Herta as its driver. Herta has three wins in two full-time seasons and finished third in the IndyCar standings in 2020 ahead of all his Andretti teammates.

"Colton has quickly shown that talent and drive produce winning results," said Dan Towriss, CEO and president of Group1001 and the Gainbridge brand. "Winning demands consistency and the confidence and consistency demonstrated by Colton makes him a great fit."

Herta said his two primary goals for 2021 are improving his performance in the Indianapolis 500 — he was eighth last season — and racing for the IndyCar title.