High school baseball begins in Jackson County

The Malone Tigers baseball team won its season openers last week, with a 6-4 victory against Bethlehem on Wednesday and a 13-6 win against Ponce de Leon on Friday.
The Tigers and the Sneads Pirates did cross-county battle on Monday, March 8, the Pirates emerging with the win, 11-1.
The Tigers’ remaining March schedule pits the team against Chipley on Thursday, March 11 and again on Friday at 6 p.m. The Tigers play Bethlehem again on Tuesday, Mach 16. Other opponents scheduled for the month include: Gadsden County in an away game at 6 p.m.; Emmanuel Christian of Dothan in an away game on March 22 at 3:30 p.m.; Vernon on Tuesday, March 23, away, and again on Tuesday, March 30, at 6 p.m., at home.
The Sneads Pirates had a 4-3 season going into the game against Malone. The team lost to Holmes County, Cottondale and Chipley in February games, but prevailed 13-4 against Seminole County, Georgia, and 13-5 against Blountstown that month. The Pirates prevailed in their first three March games, as well, beating Chipley 7-3, Liberty County 10-5, and Malone 11-1. The team was set to play Altha on Tuesday. The result was not available as of press time.
Other March action will see Sneads at home against Seminole County on Tuesday, March 16 at 6 p.m.; Blountstown at home on Thursday, March 18 at 6 p.m.; Port St. Joe away at 6 p.m. on Friday, March 19; and Taylor County away at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 30.
Marianna High School Bulldogs varsity squad is 3-3 on the season so far, with wins against Liberty County (5-2), Cottondale (14-4); and Tallassee, Alabama (9-0). Losses came against Bainbridge, Georgia (4-2), Holmes County (10-2) and a close one against Elmore County, Alabama (9-8).
Action continues this month with the following schedule currently in place for the Bulldogs. The varsity and JV squads next go to bat on Thursday, March 11 at Headland, Alabama. JV plays at 3:30 p.m., varsity at 6 p.m. Those match-ups will repeat on Tuesday, March 16, again at Headland and at the same start times.
The remainder of the March schedule is as follows: Thursday, March 18 at home against Cottonwood, Alabama, JV at 3:30 p.m., varsity at 6; Monday, March 22, away against Pace, varsity only, at 6 p.m.; Tuesday, March 23, away against Gulf Breeze, varsity only, 6 p.m.; Wednesday, March 24, away against Pensacola Catholic, varsity only, at 4 p.m.; Tuesday, March 30, at home against Bay County, JV at 3:30 p.m., varsity at 6 p.m.; and Wednesday, March 31, away against Holmes County, JV at 3:30 p.m., varsity of 6 p.m.
The Cottondale Hornets varsity squad has started strong with just two losses in its first seven outings. The team lost to Marianna in its second game of the season, but beat Sneads 2-1; Laurel Hill 21-1; Gadsden County 21-0; Graceville 8-0 and 17-2 in a double-header.
The team played Holmes County at home on Monday, March 8, and suffered its second loss of the season by a score of 12-0.
The Hornets faced Wewahitchka on Tuesday, March 9. The result was not known at press time.
The rest of the March opponent list for Cottondale includes: Franklin County at home on Thursday, March 11 and again on Tuesday, March 16 away; at home against Poplar Springs on Thursday, March 18, and against that squad again, away, on Friday, March 19; and Gadsden County at home on Monday, March 22.
The Graceville Tigers are off to a tough start, with losses to Houston Academy, and two against Cottondale. The team plays Poplar Springs this Thursday at home against Poplar Springs. Graceville’s other opponents this month will include: Poplar Springs again on Friday, March 12 away; Monday, March 15 away against Bethlehem; and Thursday, March 18 in a double-header away against Chipley, at 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
Play continues into April and May and all future sports schedules listed above are are subject to potential change.