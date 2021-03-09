High school baseball begins in Jackson County

The Malone Tigers baseball team won its season openers last week, with a 6-4 victory against Bethlehem on Wednesday and a 13-6 win against Ponce de Leon on Friday.

The Tigers and the Sneads Pirates did cross-county battle on Monday, March 8, the Pirates emerging with the win, 11-1.

The Tigers’ remaining March schedule pits the team against Chipley on Thursday, March 11 and again on Friday at 6 p.m. The Tigers play Bethlehem again on Tuesday, Mach 16. Other opponents scheduled for the month include: Gadsden County in an away game at 6 p.m.; Emmanuel Christian of Dothan in an away game on March 22 at 3:30 p.m.; Vernon on Tuesday, March 23, away, and again on Tuesday, March 30, at 6 p.m., at home.

The Sneads Pirates had a 4-3 season going into the game against Malone. The team lost to Holmes County, Cottondale and Chipley in February games, but prevailed 13-4 against Seminole County, Georgia, and 13-5 against Blountstown that month. The Pirates prevailed in their first three March games, as well, beating Chipley 7-3, Liberty County 10-5, and Malone 11-1. The team was set to play Altha on Tuesday. The result was not available as of press time.