High school baseball begins soon in Jackson County

Baseball season opens soon for most local high school teams.

The Marianna High School Bulldogs play Tuesday, Feb. 9, at 6 p.m., away against South Walton.

The Sneads High School Pirates will play Tuesday, Feb. 16, at 6 p.m., away against Holmes County.

The Cottondale High School Hornets are scheduled to play Vernon on Monday, Feb. 15 away at 6 p.m.

The Graceville School Tigers are scheduled to play Saturday, Feb. 27, away against Houston Academy.

The Malone School Tigers will play their first game at home against Bethlehem on Tuesday, March 2.