High school baseball begins soon in Jackson County

The Marianna High School varsity baseball team, front row, from left: #24 Brady Brock, # 16 Cole Nobles, #3 Trevon Goosby, #21 Giovanni Wamble, #9 Gavin Byrd, # 4 Tucker Brock, #18 Waylon Crumpler, #14 Blake Barber, #17 Daniel Stoutamire, #20 Isaiah Spencer, #29 Daeshaun Williams, #7 Brantley Willis, #5 Jackson Gause, #13 Brennan Faircloth, #34 Chris Gable, #23 Bo Ham, #15 Brady Donaldson, and #6 Malachi Larson.
The Marianna High School JV baseball team: Front row, from left, #3 Maddox Faircloth, #18 Richie Barns, #20 Sam Hamilton, #10 Patrick Carrell, #29 Krishon Jones; and #14 Tae Highsmith; Back row, from left, #22 Nevin Hall; #23 Corey Williams, #5 Hunter Smith, #17 Trent Defelix , #9 Clark Hatcher, #19 Pacey Williams, #15 JD Taylor; and #30 Levin Dewey.
The Marianna High School baseball coaching staff, from left: Blake Mayes, head coach Bobby Hughes Jr., Adam Begale and Garyn Waller.
From staff reports
Editor's note: Local baseball coaches are encouraged to contact the Floridan at 850-526-3614 to arrange for staff to take photos of their teams, or to email team photos to editorial@jcfloridan.com.
Baseball season opens soon for most local high school teams.
The Marianna High School Bulldogs play Tuesday, Feb. 9, at 6 p.m., away against South Walton.
The Sneads High School Pirates will play Tuesday, Feb. 16, at 6 p.m., away against Holmes County.
The Cottondale High School Hornets are scheduled to play Vernon on Monday, Feb. 15 away at 6 p.m.
The Graceville School Tigers are scheduled to play Saturday, Feb. 27, away against Houston Academy.
The Malone School Tigers will play their first game at home against Bethlehem on Tuesday, March 2.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!