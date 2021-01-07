High school basketball action continues in Jackson County

The Marianna High School Bulldogs boys’ varsity basketball team came out on top in a hard-fought game against Rutherford Monday night, finishing with a 66-63 win.
The local squad would go into Friday’s game against Gadsden County with a 9-3 record, losing only to Lee County of Leesburg, Georgia (61-54, Monroe of Albany, Georgia (62-52), both of those tournament games, and to Lincoln (61-52) on the season as of Thursday. Friday’s game result was not immediately available.
The Bulldogs had also handed Rutherford a loss on Dec. 5, winning 70-62 that time around. Other vanquished opponents in December included South Walton (77-40), Malone (76-70), Bay (81-60), Mosley (75-59), Bay (71-57), and Florida A&M (60-49).
Malone’s Tigers are 9-1 on the season, with their only loss to Marianna on Dec. 10 (76-70). They scored December wins against Poplar Springs (82-62), Chipley (75-46), Altha (75-55), Seminole County of Donaldsonville, Georgia (63-43), Vernon (79-59), Rutherford (69-61 in overtime), and Arnold (56-43).
Sneads was next up on the Tiger’s schedule. That cross-county game was set for Thursday, Jan. 7. Malone was also set to play Vernon on Friday, Jan. 8. The score of those games were not immediately available.
The Sneads Pirates are 4-7 on the season, with both its latest games against Bethlehem. The Pirates prevailed decisively in the first, on Tuesday, (68-35), but lost in their second battle on Wednesday (62-57). Other Pirate victories were against Seminole County, Georgia (35-33), Cottondale (65-59), and Chipley (85-51).
Cottondale Hornets are struggling so far this year, with a 2-8 record. The team’s two victories were against Liberty County (70-60) and Ponce De Leon (52-33). The squad was set to play Altha tonight, Saturday, Jan. 9.
The Graceville Tigers are 6-5 on the season, with wins against Chipley (66-56), Cottondale (82-48); one against Poplar Springs in early December 2020 (72-64); Sneads (72-50) Freeport (65-39); and Franklin County (39-38 in overtime). The squad next faced Vernon on Thursday, Jan. 7. The score of that game was not immediately available.
One Graceville loss came at the hands of Poplar Springs in late November 2020 (71-44); one to Gadsden County (59-35), one to Rutherford (52-47); one to Mosley (72-68) and one to North Bay Haven Academy (70-49).