High school basketball action continues in Jackson County

The Marianna High School Bulldogs boys’ varsity basketball team came out on top in a hard-fought game against Rutherford Monday night, finishing with a 66-63 win.

The local squad would go into Friday’s game against Gadsden County with a 9-3 record, losing only to Lee County of Leesburg, Georgia (61-54, Monroe of Albany, Georgia (62-52), both of those tournament games, and to Lincoln (61-52) on the season as of Thursday. Friday’s game result was not immediately available.

The Bulldogs had also handed Rutherford a loss on Dec. 5, winning 70-62 that time around. Other vanquished opponents in December included South Walton (77-40), Malone (76-70), Bay (81-60), Mosley (75-59), Bay (71-57), and Florida A&M (60-49).

Malone’s Tigers are 9-1 on the season, with their only loss to Marianna on Dec. 10 (76-70). They scored December wins against Poplar Springs (82-62), Chipley (75-46), Altha (75-55), Seminole County of Donaldsonville, Georgia (63-43), Vernon (79-59), Rutherford (69-61 in overtime), and Arnold (56-43).

Sneads was next up on the Tiger’s schedule. That cross-county game was set for Thursday, Jan. 7. Malone was also set to play Vernon on Friday, Jan. 8. The score of those games were not immediately available.