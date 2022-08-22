High school football gets underway in Jackson County

The Sneads Pirates and the Cottondale Hornets were set to start their seasons in a cross-county battle on Friday, Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. in Sneads.

All games listed below for September are also set for 7 p.m.

Next month’s schedule for the varsity Hornets, as of this writing, includes a Sept. 9 away game against the Rocky Bayou Christian Knights; a Sept. 16 home battle against the Freeport Bulldogs; a Sept. 23 away game against the North Bay Haven Academy Buccaneers in Panama City; and a Sept. 30 home game against the Wewahitchka Gators.

The Pirates September schedule, as of this writing, includes a Sept. 2 away game against the Arnold Marlins in Panama City Beach; Sept. 9 away game against the Graceville Tigers; a Sept. 16 home game against the Holmes County Blue Devils; a Sept.23 home game against Georgia’s Miller County Pirates; and a Sept. 30 home game against the Liberty County Bulldogs.

Marianna Bulldogs football was to get underway in an Aug. 26 home game against the Walton Braves. Marianna’s September schedule at this writing includes a Sept. 2 away game against the North Florida Christian Eagles; a Sept. 9 home game against the Blountstown Tigers; a Sept. 15 away game against the Rutherford Rams in Panama City; and a Sept. 30 home game against the Godby Cougars.

The Graceville Tigers were to start their season on Friday, Aug. 26, in an away game against the Holmes County Blue Devils in Bonifay. The Tigers September schedule at this writing includes a Sept. 9 home game against the Sneads Pirates; a Sept. 16 away game against the North Bay Haven Academy Buccaneers in Panama City; a Sept. 23 home game against the Cottonwood, Alabama Bears; and a Sept. 30 away game against the Rocky Bayou Christian Knights in Niceville.