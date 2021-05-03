High school player showcase is May 22, kids camps coming in June

The Chipola College baseball program is gearing up for two big events this summer, one aimed at helping kids of all ages get better at the game and the other aimed at getting unsigned high school players in front of the school’s baseball staff for a look at their skills and a chance to have an intense workout under their leadership.

Unsigned player showcase

The Unsigned Showcase for high school players not yet committed to a college will include a “pro-style workout,” according to a press release about the upcoming event. It will be held on Saturday, May 22, at Jeff Johnson Field and will cost $100, payable at the by cash or check at the gate. It is open to players set to graduate in the years 2021-2023.

To register, email finemanr@chipola.edu.

All Ages Baseball Camp

The baseball camp for all ages will be held at Chipola’s Jeff Johnson Field June 7-10. There are individual camps for hitters, pitchers and for those working on their general skills. Each of the three camps costs $100, to be paid in cash or by check at the gate, or players can attend all three for the discounted price of $250.

The two-day hitters camp is June 7-8. The two-day pitchers camp is June 9-10. The two-day skills camp is June 12-13.