High school softball underway in Jackson County

The Malone Lady Tigers softball team won their season opener against Munroe, the score13-3.

Next up for varsity was Graceville, away, at 7 p.m. on Monday, suffering an 18-0 defeat in that outing.

Then came Cottonwood, Alabama at 6:30 p.m., in an away game on Tuesday, March 9. The result was not known as of press time.

Upcoming March games are at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted: against Altha on Thursday, March 11 at home; Friday, March 12 at home against Blountstown; on Monday, March 15 at home against Chipley; on Tuesday, March 16 at 6:30 p.m. against Cottonwood, Alabama; on Friday, March 19 at home against Cottondale; and on Tuesday, March 30 away against Munroe at 5 p.m.

March JV action continues on Friday, March 12 at home against Blountstown, the game starting at 5 p.m.

Here are some other Jackson County softball team highlights.

Sneads girls softball: Varsity won against Citronelle, Alabama on Feb. 19, the score 24-5; lost against Baker on Feb. 20, 7-5; won against Graceville on Feb. 25, the score 9-4, won against Altha on Feb. 26, the score 16-11.

On Tuesday, March 9, the team played Mosley. The result was not known as of press time.