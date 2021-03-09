High school softball underway in Jackson County

The Malone Lady Tigers softball team won their season opener against Munroe, the score13-3.
Next up for varsity was Graceville, away, at 7 p.m. on Monday, suffering an 18-0 defeat in that outing.
Then came Cottonwood, Alabama at 6:30 p.m., in an away game on Tuesday, March 9. The result was not known as of press time.
Upcoming March games are at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted: against Altha on Thursday, March 11 at home; Friday, March 12 at home against Blountstown; on Monday, March 15 at home against Chipley; on Tuesday, March 16 at 6:30 p.m. against Cottonwood, Alabama; on Friday, March 19 at home against Cottondale; and on Tuesday, March 30 away against Munroe at 5 p.m.
March JV action continues on Friday, March 12 at home against Blountstown, the game starting at 5 p.m.
Here are some other Jackson County softball team highlights.
Sneads girls softball: Varsity won against Citronelle, Alabama on Feb. 19, the score 24-5; lost against Baker on Feb. 20, 7-5; won against Graceville on Feb. 25, the score 9-4, won against Altha on Feb. 26, the score 16-11.
On Tuesday, March 9, the team played Mosley. The result was not known as of press time.
Next up in March, all games at 6 p.m. On Friday, March 12 at home against Liberty County; On Tuesday, March 16 at home against Poplar Springs; on Thursday, March 18, against Marianna; on Tuesday, March 30 against Chipley.
JV play for Sneads began Tuesday, March 9 against Mosley, away at 4 p.m. the result was not known at press time.
Next up for JV is Tuesday, March 30, away at 5 p.m. against Chipley.
Cottondale Lady Hornets varsity softball began Feb. 2, with a loss to Graceville( 10-1), but back-to-back wins followed against Munroe on Feb. 24 (17-2) and against Blountstown on March 2 (10-5).
The squad played again on Tuesday March 9 at home against Poplar Springs. The result was not known at press time.
Upcoming varsity games in March: Thursday, March 11 away against Chipley at 7 p.m.; Monday, March 15 at home against Ponce de Leon at 6:30 p.m.; Thursday, March 18 at 5 p.m. away against Vernon; Friday, March 19 away against Malone at 6:30 p.m.; and Monday, March 29 away against Ponce de Leon at 6 p.m.
Cottondale JV will be in action against Chipley on Thursday, March 11 at 5 p.m., and against Ponce de Leon on Monday, March 29 at 4 p.m.
Mariana varsity softball got underway with seven straight wins. The team prevailed 16-0 against Rutherford on Saturday, Feb. 20; beat Rehobeth, Alabama 11-3 on Tuesday, Feb. 23; saw victory against North Bay Haven Academy 8-0 on Saturday, Feb. 27, and against Slocomb, Alabama on Thursday March 4, winning that one 10-0.
A double header in tournament action followed on Friday, March 5.
The team beat Chiles at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 5, holding that opponent scoreless with an 11-0 win.
The team played Lincoln at 4 p.m. in tournament action and one that match-up 6-3:
Tournament action continued on Saturday, March 6 against Wakulla at 10 a.m. and at noon against Niceville.
Marianna won against Wakulla, the score 9-3, but lost to Niceville 4-2.
Regular-season action resumed on Monday, March 8 at 5 p.m. against Gadsden County, and the team handily dispatched that opponent with a 15-0 win.
The team played again on Tuesday, March 9, against Chipley. The result was not available as of press time.
Upcoming March games are Thursday, March 11 at home against Walton at 6 p.m.; Saturday, March 13 away against Graceville at 6 p.m.; and Thursday, March 18 away against Sneads at 6 p.m.
The Marianna JV squad opened with three straight wins.
The team beat Rehobeth, Alabama on Tuesday, Feb. 23 by a score of 5-4; saw victory against Lincoln on Friday, Feb. 26, winning 11-2, and beating Walton on Saturday, Feb. 27, the score 2-0.
The team played Chipley on Tuesday, March 9. The result was not available at press time.
Other March games on the schedule include a Thursday, March 11 home game at 4 p.m. against Walton; and an away game against Graceville on Saturday, March 13 at 4 p.m.
The Graceville Lady Tigers varsity team won its season opener on Tuesday, Feb. 9 against Cottondale, the score 10-1. The team won again on Saturday, Feb . 13 against Blountstown, 11-1. It suffered a loss against Sneads on Thursday, Feb. 25, the score 9-4. The team scored a win against Blountstown on Thursday, March 4, the score 16-0.
The team saw action Monday, March 8 against Malone, holding their opponent scoreless in the 18-0 win.
Upcoming March games are against Marianna on Saturday, March 13, at home; Monday, March 15 away against Liberty County; and Tuesday, March 30 against Poplar Springs at home.
The Graceville Tiger JV squad was scheduled to play a double-header on Monday, March 8 at 4 p.m., and 5:30 p.m. against Malone, but no result of that matchup was available.