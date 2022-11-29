Holiday basketball tournament is Dec. 27-30 in Marianna

Jackson County high school basketball coaches are now getting ready for the season to start and will test their players in a four-day tournament just after Christmas.

It will be held Dec. 27-30 at the Chipola College Milton Johnson Health Center.

The Optimist Club of Marianna is helping the host school put the tournament on.

The five local teams — Marianna, Malone, Graceville, Sneads and Cottondale high schools — will all play several times against teams from four states.

Steven Stewart, one of the Optimist leaders, said details will be coming the first week in December. He encourages fans to get tickets early and come support their teams.

For more information, call Travis Blanton at 850-209-1392.