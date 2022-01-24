Homecoming game is Feb. 5 at Chipola College

The Chipola College Indians’ homecoming game is set for Saturday, Feb. 5 against the Tallahassee Community College Eagles. Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m.

As of Tuesday, the Indians’ season record stood at 19-4 overall, with a win last Saturday in a low-scoring game against Northwest Florida State College, a team now coached by former Chipola head basketball coach Greg Heiar.

The 50-47 Indians victory is to be followed this Wednesday with a game against Pensacola State College at 7:30 p.m. That game had not been played as of press time for this edition.

The Indians will play once more before homecoming, with a Feb. 2 game against Gulf Coast State College on the schedule for 7:30 p.m.

The homecoming game following on Feb. 5 pits Chipola against an Eagles team with a 17-6 season as of Tuesday.

The two last faced off on Jan. 19, with Chipola scoring an overtime victory at 63-59.

The Indians had also scored a 92-58 victory against TCCC when the two met on Jan. 4.