Hornets and Pirates idle; Tigers and Bulldogs fall

Marianna High School lost to Gadsden County 28-0 on Friday, Sept. 18, in a home conference game.

Next up for the MHS Bulldogs is Walton County on Sept. 25. After that, it’s South Walton on Oct. 2. Then, on Oct. 9, they’ll take on Bay County in an away conference game. Next up will be Rutherford on Oct. 14, in a rare Thursday night game.

Friday, Oct. 23 will see the Bulldogs at home against Maclay in a non-conference game. North Bay Haven Academy will be the opponent on Oct. 30, and the team will travel to Chipley on Nov. 6 for a non-conference battle.

MHS has two losses on its record, the other against Port St. Joe (34-26), and a 20-14 win against Blountstown.

The Graceville Tigers lost 40-18 against Holmes County Blue Devils on Friday, Sept. 18, in an away conference game.

The Tigers also lost their opener against Chipley (28-0), and are looking to post their first win when the face Bozeman, on Sept. 25. Then it’s Port St. Joe on Oct. 2. Graceville will face Vernon on Oct. 9. Opponents for Oct. 16, 23 and 30 are to be announced.