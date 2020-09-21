Hornets and Pirates idle; Tigers and Bulldogs fall

Marianna High School lost to Gadsden County 28-0 on Friday, Sept. 18, in a home conference game.
Next up for the MHS Bulldogs is Walton County on Sept. 25. After that, it’s South Walton on Oct. 2. Then, on Oct. 9, they’ll take on Bay County in an away conference game. Next up will be Rutherford on Oct. 14, in a rare Thursday night game.
Friday, Oct. 23 will see the Bulldogs at home against Maclay in a non-conference game. North Bay Haven Academy will be the opponent on Oct. 30, and the team will travel to Chipley on Nov. 6 for a non-conference battle.
MHS has two losses on its record, the other against Port St. Joe (34-26), and a 20-14 win against Blountstown.
The Graceville Tigers lost 40-18 against Holmes County Blue Devils on Friday, Sept. 18, in an away conference game.
The Tigers also lost their opener against Chipley (28-0), and are looking to post their first win when the face Bozeman, on Sept. 25. Then it’s Port St. Joe on Oct. 2. Graceville will face Vernon on Oct. 9. Opponents for Oct. 16, 23 and 30 are to be announced.
The Cottondale Hornets football team lost its season opener against Wewahitchka, 33-11 and because of a COVID-19 concern, it had to postpone their scheduled game against Bozeman on Friday, Sept. 18. No word as yet whether there will be time to reset that away non-conference game.
Baker is next up for Cottondale on Sept. 25. The Hornets will face Northside Methodist Academy at home on Oct. 2, Franklin County on Oct. 9, Graceville on Oct. 16.
Post-season competition is set for Oct. 23, Oct. 30, and Nov. 6.
The Sneads Pirates were idle on Friday, Sept. 18, with opponent Jefferson County having to cancel because of COVID-19 concerns. The Pirates will come undefeated into their next game, against Franklin County on Sept. 25.
The Pirates posted shutouts against Liberty County (33-0) and Holmes County (20-0) earlier this season.
The team plays Bozeman at home on Oct. 9. After that, the Pirates have a home game scheduled against St. John Paul II on Oct. 16. Opponents for Oct. 23 and Oct. 30, and Nov. 6 will be announced.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!