Hornets, Pirates and Bulldogs win

The Cottondale Hornets saw victory against the Franklin County Seahawks last week, the score 24-20 in the away non-conference game.

Next week will see the Hornets and the Graceville Tigers in a cross-county battle on Friday, Oct. 16.

The Tigers will be coming into that game stung by a loss to Vernon last Friday, the score 49-8.

The Marianna Bulldogs won last Friday night, holding the Bay Tornadoes scoreless for a 35-0 victory in the away conference game. The Bulldogs scored seven points in the first, third and fourth quarters, and posted 14 in the second.

Marianna will next face Rutherford in a rare Thursday night game. The Oct. 15 battle gets underway at 7 p.m.

The Sneads Pirates also won last Friday, beating Bozeman in a home conference game. The score was 34-13. Sneads scored 7 in the first and third quarters and 10 each in the second and fourth.

The Pirates are scheduled to play St. John Paul II in a home conference game next Friday, Oct. 16.