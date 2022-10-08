Hornets win big on the road

The Cottondale Hornets scored a win on the road last Friday night, Oct. 7, defeating the Franklin County Seahawks, 44-18.

The rest of the Hornet schedule includes: A home game on Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. against the Baconton Charter, Georgia, Blazers; Away on Oct. 21 at 7:30 p.m. against the Pataula Charter Academy, Georgia, Panthers; Away on Oct. 28 against the Vernon Yellowjackets.

The Hornets have a home game on Nov. 4 against the Graceville Tigers.

The Marianna Bulldogs lost their Oct. 7 game against the Bay Tornadoes, the score 0-14.

On Oct. 14, they have an away game at 7:30 p.m. against the Gadsden County Jaguars; Oct. 21 at home against the Northview Chiefs; Oct. 28 at home against the Florida State University High School Seminoles; and Nov. 4 away against the South Walton Seahawks.

The Graceville Tigers were idle last Friday but they suit up again on Oct. 14 for a home game against Vernon; Oct. 21 away against the Jay Royals; Oct. 28 at home against Freeport. The Tigers play the Cottondale Hornets on the road Nov. 4.

The Sneads Pirates were also idle last Friday but the undefeated 6-0 squad will travel to Gulf Breeze this Thursday night, Oct. 13, to play a 7 p.m. game against the Lighthouse Private Christian Academy Stingrays. The remainder of the schedule includes: The Franklin County Seahawks at home on Oct. 21; the team has an Oct. 28 tournament outing against an opponent to be determined; and on Nov. 4 the Pirates are away against the Freeport Bulldogs.