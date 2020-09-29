Hornets win, Pirates, Bulldogs fall in Monday matches

Local volleyball squads have their ups and downs these days as the season progresses.

Sneads High School Pirates played Wakulla, on Sept. 22, winning the match 3-2. The Pirates saw victory again on Thursday, Sept. 24, winning 3-1 against Arnold to make its regular-season 9-0, but saw its first loss of the year in tournament play against Fletcher, the score 2-0, and losing another tournament match 2-0 on Friday, Sept. 25 against Middleburg. The Pirates rallied to win 2-1 against Glynn Academy in tournament action on Saturday, Sept. 26, but lost to Newberry 2-0 in tournament play that afternoon.

With the tournament losses marring their previously perfect season they were 10-3 as they faced the 5-0 Mosley team on Monday, Sept. 28. The Pirates would lose that one in straight sets.

They were set to play North Bay Haven Academy on Tuesday, Sept. 29 to finish the month. The score was not available as of press time.

They’ll start next month’s schedule on Thursday, Oct. 1 against Blountstown in a home conference match.

In a cross-county volleyball rivalry, the Cottondale High School Hornets saw victory on Tuesday, Sept. 22 against the Marianna High School Pirates in a straight-set 3-0 win. The Hornets lost against Blountstown in straight sets on Thursday, Sept. 24.