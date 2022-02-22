Hughes steps to the plate at Graceville

The Graceville Tigers take the field soon with a new coach, one they’ve perhaps faced as an adversary in the past: Bobby Hughes Jr. has taking leadership there after six years at Marianna High School, where he amassed a record of 100 wins, 59 losses and two ties.

Hughes has been working on behalf of the Tigers since June 2021, when he took on the new assignment for the coming season.

He’s assembled a roster of 12 players: Anthony Watford, Bradley Mason, Gabe Norsworthy, Lamar Sowell, Zephaniah Brunson, Connor Dillard, Charles Sowell, Jakobe McKinnie, TyKeise Facion, Mason Merritt, Chandler King and George Holland.

Assistant coaches are Leroy Barkley and the school’s Athletic Director Randy McKinnie.

Other team supporters include a bat boy, student Kolbi McHan, and Rachel Barkley, wife of assistant coach Barkley. She leads the “Diamond Dolls,” a team-support group Hughes established. The members manage gate, concessions, make announcements and operate the scoreboard.