Hughes steps to the plate at Graceville

The Graceville Tigers take the field soon with a new coach, one they’ve perhaps faced as an adversary in the past: Bobby Hughes Jr. has taking leadership there after six years at Marianna High School, where he amassed a record of 100 wins, 59 losses and two ties.
Hughes has been working on behalf of the Tigers since June 2021, when he took on the new assignment for the coming season.
He’s assembled a roster of 12 players: Anthony Watford, Bradley Mason, Gabe Norsworthy, Lamar Sowell, Zephaniah Brunson, Connor Dillard, Charles Sowell, Jakobe McKinnie, TyKeise Facion, Mason Merritt, Chandler King and George Holland.
Assistant coaches are Leroy Barkley and the school’s Athletic Director Randy McKinnie.
Other team supporters include a bat boy, student Kolbi McHan, and Rachel Barkley, wife of assistant coach Barkley. She leads the “Diamond Dolls,” a team-support group Hughes established. The members manage gate, concessions, make announcements and operate the scoreboard.
Hughes said he’s “basically starting from the ground up with everything.” Since June, he has made these improvements to facilities: Repainted everything, refurbished the infield, installed a wind screen and piping on fence, reworked sod, spraying and killing off weeds, installed a speaker system, installed and pressure washed a picnic area with tables, installed a new scoreboard, acquired new uniforms, signed sponsors, and organized a golf tournament and a satsuma sale to benefit the team.