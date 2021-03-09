Indians lead Panhandle Conference

The Chipola men (7-2) held onto first place in the Panhandle Conference with a big 90-46 win over Pensacola on March 6. Chipola beat Gulf Coast 84-63 on March 3. The conference standings as of March 9 are: Chipola (7-2), Tallahassee (7-2), Pensacola (5-5), Northwest (2-6) and Gulf Coast (2-8). The Indians are second in the FCSAA State Poll and 14th in the NJCAA National Poll.

Both Chipola teams played at Tallahassee on Tuesday, March 9, before returning home to host Northwest on March 13. The results of the Tuesday games were not available as of press time.

Due to social distancing, only Appreciation Club members will be admitted to home games but home games will be webcast live with a link available on each team’s schedule at www.chipolaathletics.com.