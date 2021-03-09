 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Indians lead Panhandle Conference
0 comments
CHIPOLA COLLEGE

Indians lead Panhandle Conference

  • 0
Indians lead Panhandle Conference

A Chipola College Indian goes up for a basket. 

 CHIPOLA COLLEGE, PROVIDED

The Chipola men (7-2) held onto first place in the Panhandle Conference with a big 90-46 win over Pensacola on March 6. Chipola beat Gulf Coast 84-63 on March 3. The conference standings as of March 9 are: Chipola (7-2), Tallahassee (7-2), Pensacola (5-5), Northwest (2-6) and Gulf Coast (2-8). The Indians are second in the FCSAA State Poll and 14th in the NJCAA National Poll.

Both Chipola teams played at Tallahassee on Tuesday, March 9, before returning home to host Northwest on March 13. The results of the Tuesday games were not available as of press time.

Due to social distancing, only Appreciation Club members will be admitted to home games but home games will be webcast live with a link available on each team’s schedule at www.chipolaathletics.com.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert