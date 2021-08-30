Jackson County football teams aim for game-two wins

Most of Jackson County's varsity football squads have something to prove in game two of their season.

Three of Jackson County’s four varsity football teams lost their regular season openers last week and are looking to notch marks in the victory column next week.

The Marianna Bulldogs and the Graceville Tigers both took hard losses last Friday.

The Bulldogs were left scoreless against the Port St. Joe Tiger Sharks in a 36-0 game. In the first three quarters of play, the Tiger Sharks scored 15, 13 and 8 points, respectively, but put none on the board in the last quarter.

Graceville’s Tigers would also see a scoreless night against the Chipley Tigers, losing 47-0 to that squad. Chipley scored 20, 14, 6 and 7 points, respectively, across the four quarters.

The Sneads Pirates were the only opening-game victors, winning against the Cottondale Hornets Thursday by a score of 26-6.

Although the Hornets were stung by that loss, the team held the Pirates scores the last two quarters and to just six in the second. Cottondale coach Chris Obert said he’s got a hard-working squad capable of a winning season.