Jackson County Football Youth League camp is March 27

The Jackson County Football Youth League Organization will put on a football camp on March 27 at the old Marianna High School in Marianna for ages 4-13.

There is a $10 fee per child for the camp, and the cost includes lunch. The camp is led by former pro-footballer Ron Rogers, who now lives on Panama City Beach.

At Georgia Tech, Rogers majored in civil engineering and was a four-year football starter there. He left here as the school’s third-leading tackler (435), with 145 tackles as a sophomore when he was chosen to play on the All-Atlantic Coast Conference team. He would play again on that squad as a senior.

He was the first of the Baltimore Ravens’ two sixth-round picks in the April, 1998 draft and played for the Ravens a few years.

The non-profit 501(c)3 JCFYLO is also recruiting signees for its little league tackle football program for players, cheer team (ages 4-12) and dance program (ages 8-17). Season fees are $100 for football, $125 for cheer and $150 for dance. Payment plans can be arranged. The football program has weight and age divisions. The sign-up deadline is June 30.

The organization also has a year-round after-school tutoring program.

Organization CEO Eddie Klotz can be reached at 850-209-9849 and president Charles Donald at 850-209-2727.