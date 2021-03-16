 Skip to main content
Jackson County Football Youth League camp is March 27
Jackson County Football Youth League camp is March 27

The Jackson County Football Youth League Organization will put on a football camp on March 27 at the old Marianna High School in Marianna for ages 4-13.

There is a $10 fee per child for the camp, and the cost includes lunch. The camp is led by former pro-footballer Ron Rogers, who now lives on Panama City Beach.

At Georgia Tech, Rogers majored in civil engineering and was a four-year football starter there. He left here as the school’s third-leading tackler (435), with 145 tackles as a sophomore when he was chosen to play on the All-Atlantic Coast Conference team. He would play again on that squad as a senior.

He was the first of the Baltimore Ravens’ two sixth-round picks in the April, 1998 draft and played for the Ravens a few years.

The non-profit 501(c)3 JCFYLO is also recruiting signees for its little league tackle football program for players, cheer team (ages 4-12) and dance program (ages 8-17). Season fees are $100 for football, $125 for cheer and $150 for dance. Payment plans can be arranged. The football program has weight and age divisions. The sign-up deadline is June 30.

The organization also has a year-round after-school tutoring program.

Organization CEO Eddie Klotz can be reached at 850-209-9849 and president Charles Donald at 850-209-2727.

