Jackson Hospital Foundation hosts record-breaking golf tournament

Jackson Hospital Foundation held its 27th Annual Dr. James T Cook, Jr. Memorial Golf Classic on Oct. 8, at Indian Spring Golf Club in Marianna.

Over 100 golfers joined together for fun, fellowship and philanthropy. The tournament was a tremendous success with a record-breaking $26K raised.

Organizers thanked all of the sponsors and teams who contributed to the event’s success and congratulated the following winners:

1st Place Team – Robert Padgett, Lynn Padgett, Sean Reisenbucch, Larry Waldron

2nd Place Team – David Sloan, Matt Milton, Kenny Hamm, Shawn Buice

3rd Place Team – Steven Spence, MD, Steve Spence, Bob Payne, DMD and Tom Payne

Putting Contest – Robert Aulds

Longest Putt sponsored by Hancock Whitney – Greg Massengill

Closest to the Pin sponsored by VALIC – Will Johnson

Longest Drive sponsored by Anderson Columbia – Robert Booth.