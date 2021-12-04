 Skip to main content
Jackson Hospital Foundation hosts record-breaking golf tournament
Jackson Hospital Foundation hosts record-breaking golf tournament

Dr. James T Cook Jr. Memorial Golf Classic

The 27th Annual Dr. James T Cook Jr. Memorial Golf Classic, held Oct. 8, at Indian Spring Golf Club, drew over 100 golfers and raised a record-breaking $26K raised for the Jackson Hospital Foundation.

 Jackson Hospital Foundation, Provided

Jackson Hospital Foundation held its 27th Annual Dr. James T Cook, Jr. Memorial Golf Classic on Oct. 8, at Indian Spring Golf Club in Marianna.

Over 100 golfers joined together for fun, fellowship and philanthropy. The tournament was a tremendous success with a record-breaking $26K raised.

Organizers thanked all of the sponsors and teams who contributed to the event’s success and congratulated the following winners:

  • 1st Place Team – Robert Padgett, Lynn Padgett, Sean Reisenbucch, Larry Waldron
  • 2nd Place Team – David Sloan, Matt Milton, Kenny Hamm, Shawn Buice
  • 3rd Place Team – Steven Spence, MD, Steve Spence, Bob Payne, DMD and Tom Payne
  • Putting Contest – Robert Aulds
  • Longest Putt sponsored by Hancock Whitney – Greg Massengill
  • Closest to the Pin sponsored by VALIC – Will Johnson
  • Longest Drive sponsored by Anderson Columbia – Robert Booth.
