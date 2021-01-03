Jags limp into finale with QB Glennon, without RB Robinson

"You never know when these chances are going to come again," Glennon said. "Enjoy it and try to make the most of my opportunity and try to end the season on a high note. There hasn't been a whole lot (of success) on the field, but it would be a good way to go out."

So the Jaguars will try to avoid a 15-game skid without their No. 1 quarterback, their leading rusher and possibly their best receiver.

Glennon is 0-4 as a starter this season and has two touchdowns and six turnovers in his last 10 quarters. Minshew has better numbers and Jacksonville's lone win, a 27-20 victory against the Colts in the opener.

"We just feel like it gives us a good chance and we can operate and see where it goes, honestly," Marrone said. "I don't think any one decision on the quarterback or any other position is really going to move the needle one way or the other. If it did, then obviously we would make it, but we don't feel that way."

Robinson has been the team's best player all season, running for 1,070 yards, catching 49 passes for 344 more and scoring 10 times. He had hoped to play and break the NFL rushing record for an undrafted rookie. Instead, he will finish 34 yards behind Indianapolis' Dominick Rhodes mark (1,104 in 2001).