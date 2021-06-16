Jags taking 'cautious' approach with Lawrence's hamstring

“I’m just trying to not have any more setbacks, so taking it slow. Got some good reps today. So start getting more and more each day this week and kind of work back into it. Yeah, it’s doing great, trying to work it back.”

Lawrence has rarely been full go since Jacksonville drafted him in April.

He opened rookie minicamp in May on a pitch count and with teammates under strict orders not to touch his surgically repaired left shoulder.

Lawrence had labrum surgery on his non-throwing shoulder in February, days after he worked out for NFL scouts and executives.

He started throwing with no limitations in late May, but then he tweaked his hamstring about a week later. He returned after the tightness and threw two interceptions that were returned for touchdowns.

But Meyer said he’s not concerned, especially since Lawrence has shown a command of the playbook, which he got weeks before the draft.